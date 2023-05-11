Ukraine Says Its Counteroffensive Now Delayed; Britain Says It’s Sent Cruise Missiles To Kyiv

(AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in remarks broadcast Thursday that Kyiv is delaying its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia’s occupying forces because Ukraine lacks enough Western weapons to succeed without suffering too many casualties.

His remarks, in an interview with European broadcasters, were aired shortly before Britain said it has sent Ukraine air-launched cruise missiles that would allow pilots to extend their reach farther than possibly any other weapon in their arsenal, to locations deep behind the front line.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia’s more than 14-month-old invasion has been expected as winter turned to spring, and Zelenskyy said in an interview that “we can go forward and be successful,” according to the BBC.

“But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable,” he was quoted as saying in the interview, conducted in Kyiv with public service broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC.

“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying. “In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.”

Analysts and Ukrainian officials have hinted for months at a coming Ukrainian counterpunch as the weather improves, with various dates speculated for its commencement. Zelenskyy’s remarks could be designed to keep the Russians guessing, and both sides have difficulty with the supply of ammunition, adding more uncertainty.

Ukraine is receiving Western training, as well as advanced weapons, for its troops as it gears up for such an assault.