Ukraine Says Nuclear Plant Offline After Russian Shelling

Ukrainian soldiers fire, on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

(AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by shelling.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was informed Monday by Ukrainian authorities that the reserve line was deliberately disconnected in order to extinguish a fire. The line is to be reconnected once the fire is extinguished. The incident fueled fears of a potential nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, which is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world.

The developments came on the eve of a report to the U.N. Security Council by IAEA inspectors. The Ukrainians and Russian both accuse each other of attacking the plant.

 

