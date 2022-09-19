Ukraine Says Russian Missile Struck Close To Nuclear Plant

In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian rocket is seen 300 meter from the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, in the background, close to Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolayiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Press Office via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (328 yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country’s south. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry called the attack an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Ukraine’s atomic energy operator said the strike just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant. The agency says the impact didn’t affect the plant’s reactors but caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a hydropower plant to shut down temporarily. Russia didn’t immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.