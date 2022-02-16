Ukraine Shows Unity As West Sees No Sign Of Russian Pullback

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity, while the West said it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize Wednesday, the United States and its allies say the threat remains strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability at stake. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy “every chance,” but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow’s intentions. Biden also insisted Washington would not “sacrifice basic principles” respecting Ukraine sovereignty.