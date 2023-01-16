Ukraine Strike Deaths Hit 40; Russia Seen Preparing Long War

(AP) — The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40.

Authorities say the dead from Saturday’s strike on the multistory residential tower that housed about 1,700 people include two children. The rescue and search operation continued on Monday, with 39 people taken from the building’s ruins so far.

The Kremlin’s spokesman said the Russian military doesn’t target residential buildings and suggested the Dnipro building was hit as a result of Ukrainian air defense actions.

Meanwhile, Western analysts pointed to signs indicating the Kremlin is digging in for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting