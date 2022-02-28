Ukraine Talks Yield No Breakthrough As Russians Close In

This photo provided by the French Army shows French soldiers leaving in a cargo plane as French troops arrive in Constanta, a Black Sea port, eastern Romania, Monday, Feb.28 2022. France announced last Friday it will deploy 500 troops with armored vehicles as part of NATO forces to Romania after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. (French Army via AP)

(AP) — The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia have ended with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow has run into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.

Five days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin is again raising the specter of nuclear war, while Ukraine is moving to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union. That’s a largely symbolic move, but one that is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has long accused the U.S. of trying to pull Ukraine out of Russia’s orbit