Ukraine War May Lead To Rethinking Of US Defense Of Europe

FILE - An old so called 'raisin bomber' airplane from WW II is seen at the airlift memorial at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 24, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and his push to upend the broader security order in Europe may signal a historic shift in American thinking about defense of the continent. Depending on how far Putin goes, this could mean a buildup of U.S. military power in Europe not seen since the Cold War. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow argues that the United States will need a more muscular stance to deal with a more threatening Russia. That is especially so in Eastern Europe.