Ukraine War Ups Pressure For US Oil; Industry Faces Hurdles

File - In this April 24, 2015, filephoto, a worker empties oilfield wastewater from a tank truck into storage tanks on Carl and Justin Johnson's ranch near Crossroads, N.M. Labor shortages, supply problems and volatile prices have made oil companies cautious about new drilling even as U.S. politicians push for increased production. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s move last week to ban oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was met with calls to boost U.S. production to help bring down soaring gasoline prices. But political rhetoric about quickly ramping up U.S. crude output is at odds with reality for the nation’s oil fields: Not enough workers, scant money to invest in drilling and wariness that today’s high prices won’t last. Analysts say the obstacles to more U.S. oil are surmountable, but will take months to work through and it could be late this year or early next before a significant production increase materializes.