Ukraine War Weighs On Pope’s Good Friday Colosseum Ritual

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Good Friday, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Good Friday, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

(AP) — The war in Ukraine was looming over the traditional Good Friday Colosseum procession in Rome, after the Vatican’s choice of a Russian woman to be among the cross-bearers angered Ukrainians.

For the first time since the pandemic, the solemn torchlit procession at the ancient arena in Rome was to resume on Friday night. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists were flocking to the site hours earlier, in hopes of catching a glimpse of Pope Francis.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv denounced the Vatican’s plan to have a Ukrainian woman and a Russian woman carry the cross together during procession.