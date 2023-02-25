Ukraine: Zelenskyy Seeks More Sanctions, Fighting Grinds On

(AP) — Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reported dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south. Friday was a somber and defiant day of commemorations and a marathon news conference.

Ukraine’s seemingly indefatigable president followed up with new video posts on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that “Russia must lose in Ukraine” and said its forces could be defeated this year.

Zelenskyy also pushed for more sanctions pressure on Russia after the U.K., U.S. and the European Union all announced new measures aimed at further choking off funding and support for Moscow.