Ukraine: Zelenskyy Seeks More Sanctions, Fighting Grinds On

Ukrainian military fires from a multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The Biden administration declared its Ukraine solidarity with fresh action as well as strong words on Friday, piling sweeping new sanctions on Moscow and approving a new $2 billion weapons package to re-arm Kyiv a year after Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reported dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south. Friday was a somber and defiant day of commemorations and a marathon news conference.

Ukraine’s seemingly indefatigable president followed up with new video posts on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that “Russia must lose in Ukraine” and said its forces could be defeated this year.

Zelenskyy also pushed for more sanctions pressure on Russia after the U.K., U.S. and the European Union all announced new measures aimed at further choking off funding and support for Moscow.

