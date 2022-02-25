Ukraine’s Capital Under Threat As Russia Presses Invasion

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter.

The invasion of a democratic country has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. Amid growing casualties from the deadly warfare the Kremlin said Russia was ready to talk with Ukrainian officials. That came even as there were also increasing signs that Vladimir Putin’s Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government.

The U.S. and other global powers slapped ever-tougher sanctions on Russia as the invasion reverberated through the world’s economy and energy supplies. U.N. officials said they were preparing for millions to flee Ukraine.