Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Members of Congress will be hearing from Ukraine’s First Lady tomorrow. Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Zelensky, will deliver remarks four months after her husband did the same thing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the speech is set for 11 a.m. Eastern time. Her comments will be made as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches the five month mark.