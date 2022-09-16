Ukraine’s Leader: Atrocities Found In Izium Mass Burial Site

A Ukrainian serviceman uses a metal detector to inspect a mass grave in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which contains Ukrainian soldiers who were killed during the fighting against Russians near the beginning of the war. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Investigators searching through what appears to be one of the largest mass burial sites discovered in Ukraine have found evidence of atrocities, including torture, on land recently recaptured from Russia. That’s according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

In a video he apparently rushed out Friday to underscore the gravity of the discoveries, Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found. They were tortured, shot and killed by shelling near Izium’s Pishchanske cemetery.

He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In the video, Zelenskyy said more than 400 graves have been found at the site.