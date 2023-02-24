WORLD

Ukraine’s Leader Defiant On Anniversary Of Russian Invasion

A woman searches for the grave of her husband, a Ukrainian serviceman killed in the Bakhmut area, in the Alley of Glory part of the cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — Ukraine’s leader is pledging to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Feb. 24, 2022 was Ukraine’s “longest day” but the country’s dogged resistance a year on has proven that “every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

On a day of commemorations, reflection and tears, the Ukrainian president’s defiant tone captured the national mood of sorrow and resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. Although China on Friday called for a cease-fire, peace was nowhere in sight.

