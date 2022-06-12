WORLD

Ukraine’s Leader Says His Troops Keep Defying Predictions

Fred CruzBy 10 views
0
Ukraine supporters cheer on the stands during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ukraine and Armenia, in Lodz, Poland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. “Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president asked rhetorically late Saturday. After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Moscow has focused on seizing parts of the eastern region not held by Moscow-backed separatists. But instead of securing a swift takeover, Russian forces have faced a laborious battle.

 

Fred Cruz

Biden Juggles Principles, Pragmatism In Stance On Autocrats

Previous article

31 Patriot Front Members Arrested Near Idaho Pride Event

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD