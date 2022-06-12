Ukraine’s Leader Says His Troops Keep Defying Predictions

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. “Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president asked rhetorically late Saturday. After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Moscow has focused on seizing parts of the eastern region not held by Moscow-backed separatists. But instead of securing a swift takeover, Russian forces have faced a laborious battle.