Ukraine’s Power, Water Supplies Under Russian Attack Again

Tatiana Alexeyevna mourns over the coffin of her son Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko during his funeral in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. In March, Colonel Oleksiy was abducted by Russian soldiers from his home in Bucha, six months later his body was found with signals of torture buried in a forest not far away from his village. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That’s part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility.

Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.