Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits International Criminal Court

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech titled "No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine", in the Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian President Putin will face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war. He was speaking on a visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Zelenskyy’s visit to The Hague, Netherlands, came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack. Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday Ukraine “didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to (the) tribunal.” But the prospect of Putin being sent to The Hague is remote, as the court does not have a police force to execute warrants and the Russian president is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him.

 

