Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walks out of the State Department, Monday, July 18, 2022 in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a closed-to-press meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska calls Russia’s ongoing invasion of her country an “unprovoked, invasive, terrorist war.”

Speaking to members of the U.S. Congress through a translator, Mrs. Zelenska said the war is devastating Ukraine. She highlighted the deadly peril for the children of her country.

The Ukrainian First Lady thanked America for its continued assistance and said much more help will be needed.