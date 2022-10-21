WORLD

Ukrainian Forces Bombard River Crossing; Kherson A Fortress

Ukrainian soldiers fire the Russian positions with the mortar in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

(AP) — Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river.

The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port, into a fortress. They’re also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents.

The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

 

