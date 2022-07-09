Ukrainian Governor: Russia Raising ‘true hell’ In The East

Rescue worker and police officer inspect a site of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential neighbourhood in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — An official in eastern Ukraine says Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the country’s industrial heartland despite assessment that they were taking an operational pause. The war’s death toll rose with reported attacks in both Ukraine’s east and south.

Authorities said Russian shelling killed five people in the eastern Donetsk province and two others Saturday in a southern city that is the hometown of Ukraine’s president. The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, urged people in occupied southern areas to evacuate so Russian forces can’t use them as human shields.

The deputy prime minister said “You need to search for a way to leave” because she expects a “massive” fight when Ukrainian forces try to push out the Russians.