Ukrainian Lawmakers Approve Nationwide State Of Emergency

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion. The parliament approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree imposing the measure for 30 days starting Thursday.

The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order.”

The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move Monday to recognize the independence of rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where the nearly eight-year conflict has killed over 14,000 people.