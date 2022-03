Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian officials say around 13-hundred civilians have been killed in the city of Mariupol. The city has been shelled since the early days of Russia’s invasion and has been under siege for nearly a week.

This comes as the UN reported at least 500 civilians have been killed in the entire country since the war began, but did say the actual numbers are “considerably higher.”

The officials called the deaths a result of the “blockade genocide of the Russian Federation.”