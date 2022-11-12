Ukrainian Police, TV Broadcasts Return To Long-Occupied City

Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing of Kherson city, Ukraine, Odesa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia's military during the ongoing invasion. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)

Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing of Kherson city, Ukraine, Odesa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People across Ukraine awoke from a night of jubilant celebrating after the Kremlin announced its troops had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River from Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia's military during the ongoing invasion. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)

(AP) — Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The chief of the National Police of Ukraine said 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes. He says police teams also were working to identify and neutralize unexploded ordnance, and one sapper was injured.

Ukraine’s communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed. Yet an adviser to Kherson’s mayor described the situation in the city after more than eight months of Russian occupation as “a humanitarian catastrophe.” He said residents desperately needed water, medicine and food.