Ukrainian Politician Pleads For Humanitarian Corridors In Mariupol

Ukrainian member of parliament and political leader Kira Rudyk is pleading for the opening of humanitarian corridors in the battered city of Mariupol.

Despite multiple efforts to open humanitarian corridors in partnership with European leaders and the Red Cross, thousands still remain trapped in the city.

Rudyk said people were being forced to hide in basements and dying of hunger, dehydration and common diseases due to a lack of access to supplies. She also revealed that officials had received reports out of Mariupol that Russian forces had bombed a hospital and left hundreds trapped under the rubble.