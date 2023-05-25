Ukrainian President Delivers Surprise Graduation Speech

Those attending the graduation ceremony at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore are still buzzing about a surprise speech. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the class of 2023 Thursday morning via livestream.

Zelensky called Johns Hopkins “one of the world’s greatest universities” in a message broadcast live on giant screens next to the stage at Homewood Field.

A focal point of Zelensky’s speech was “time,” saying it is “our most precious resource.” He urged the graduates to figure out how they are going to use the time they’ve been given.