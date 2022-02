Ukraine’s president doesn’t expect much from upcoming talks with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn’t “believe in the result of this meeting, but let them try.” He went on to say he’s going forward with the meeting so no Ukrainian citizen can say he “did not try to stop the war when there was even a small chance.”

A group of Ukrainian officials are set to meet with Russian delegates at the Belarus border for talks aimed at ending the military conflict.