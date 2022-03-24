Ukrainian President To Press Biden, NATO For More Support

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for his embattled country as he prepares to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy, whose riveting video messages have captured the world’s attention, said in his remote address to NATO members he would ask the alliance Thursday to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught. NATO estimates between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, where fierce resistance has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.