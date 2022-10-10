Ukrainian President: UKR Needs U.S. & G7 Support, U.S. Army Sec. Condemns Russian Attacks On UKR Civilians

Ukrainian President Zelensky says he needs the U.S. and G7’s support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia. He wrote in a tweet that he and President Biden had a “productive conversation” about air defense being the smaller country’s number-one priority. Zelensky also said Ukraine needs U.S.’s leadership along with the “G7’s tough stance” to support the United Nations resolution.

Meantime, the U.S. Army Secretary is calling Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians “horrific.” Speaking at the Association of the United States Army annual meeting, Christine Wormuth condemned Russia for “directly targeting civilians and critical infrastructure for civilians.”