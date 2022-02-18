Ukrainian Rebels Evacuate Civilians To Russia Amid Crisis

Members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater from an artillery shell that landed near a school in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that landed in the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days and Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — Spiking tensions in eastern Ukraine have aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion and a new war on the edge of Europe. A humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling and pro-Russian rebels ordering the evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone.

The Kremlin declared massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and President Vladimir Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats. U.S. and European leaders, meanwhile, sought ways to keep the peace and Europe’s post-Cold War security order.

A cascade of developments this week have have further exacerbated East-West tensions and fueled war worries.