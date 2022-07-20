Ukrainian Refugees Forced To Escape To Enemy Soil In Russia

A family from Mariupol arrives in Estonia from Russia with the help of volunteers on both sides of the border in Narva, Estonia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. A clandestine network which includes Russian volunteers transports Ukrainians out of Russia, with them ending up as far away as Norway, Ireland, Germany and Georgia. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have ended up in Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia.

Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again.

Ukraine portrays these transfers as forced deportations, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations.

An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians trying to escape.