Ukrainian Rescuers Hunt For Survivors Of Vinnytsia Airstrike

Rescuers work at the scene of a building that was damaged by a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Rescue teams with sniffer dogs are combing through the debris in a central Ukrainian city looking for people still missing after Russia’s devastating missile strike that killed at least 23 and wounded over 100 others.

Russian forces pounded other sites in Ukraine in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften the unbending morale of its leaders, troops and civilians.

The cruise missile strikes on the city of Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday marked the latest carnage to fan international outrage since Russia President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine in February.

Meanwhile, Russia said some progress was being made on a plan to get blocked Ukrainian grain to the world.