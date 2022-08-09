Ukrainian Resistance Grows In Russian-Occupied Areas

(AP) — Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military.
The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia.
One coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern region of Kherson told The Associated Press that its goal is “to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans.” The guerrilla activity has increased as Ukrainian forces step up their attacks and reclaim areas west of the Dnieper River.