Ukrainian Resistance Grows In Russian-Occupied Areas

FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine, May 20, 2022. The Kherson region has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the Russian military action in Ukraine. Ukrainian guerrillas have increasingly challenged the Russian hold on areas in southeastern Ukraine, attacking local Moscow-backed officials, blowing up key infrastructure and spotting targets for the Ukrainian military. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military.

The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia.

One coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern region of Kherson told The Associated Press that its goal is “to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans.” The guerrilla activity has increased as Ukrainian forces step up their attacks and reclaim areas west of the Dnieper River.