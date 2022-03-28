Ukrainians Claim To Retake Ground Ahead Of Latest Talks

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(AP) — Ukrainian forces claim to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on the ground, while negotiators are assembling for another round of talks on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east. The mayor of Irpin says the Kyiv suburb has been “liberated” from Russian troops. And a senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Ukrainians have retaken the town of Trostyanets.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence assessments, says Russia appears to be concentrating on the Donbas, Ukraine’s predominantly Russian-speaking eastern region.