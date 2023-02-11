Ukrainians, Junior Bruins Celebrate Unity Arm-In-Arm On Ice

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Members of the Ukrainian Selects and Boston Junior Bruins hockey teams stood arm-in-arm in a show of unity during the national anthems before their game at the International Peewee tournament in Quebec City. And the bond between the 11- and 12-year-old boys stuck through to the end of the game. The Bruins players joined in the Ukrainians’ celebration following a 3-1 win in which the Selects scored three times in the final 4:48. The teams made a victory lap together and then joined at center ice to pose for pictures while holding up a Ukrainian flag. The Selects are made up of refugees who have been scattered across Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.