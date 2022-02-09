Ukrainians Not Panicking As West Ramps Up Invasion Rhetoric

Ukrainian serviceman Ivan Skuratovskyi, left, prepares to have lunch before patrolling a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is balancing worries about a military invasion with fears that alarm-ringing could wreck Ukraine’s economy without hardly a shot fired, with a heightened awareness that Ukrainian public opinion is divided on how to handle the situation, especially when it comes to concessions toward pro-Russian separatists in the east. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — Washington is raising the rhetoric about the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s border, but the Ukrainian president is projecting calm. His composure is reflected in the opinions of many in eastern Ukraine, which is as likely as any place to see fighting first.

Although Russia has denied any plans to invade, a senior U.S. administration official says the White House believes that spotlighting concerns will dissuade the Kremlin from launching one.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is balancing worries about a possible war with fears that alarm-ringing could wreck Ukraine’s economy with hardly a shot fired. On Tuesday, he said his people would not respond to provocations.