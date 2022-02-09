Ukrainians Not Panicking As West Ramps Up Invasion Rhetoric

(AP) — Washington is raising the rhetoric about the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s border, but the Ukrainian president is projecting calm. His composure is reflected in the opinions of many in eastern Ukraine, which is as likely as any place to see fighting first.
Although Russia has denied any plans to invade, a senior U.S. administration official says the White House believes that spotlighting concerns will dissuade the Kremlin from launching one.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is balancing worries about a possible war with fears that alarm-ringing could wreck Ukraine’s economy with hardly a shot fired. On Tuesday, he said his people would not respond to provocations.