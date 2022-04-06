Ukrainians Pore Over Grisly Aftermath Of Atrocities

A man carries a coffin next to the plastic bags with corpses of civilians while police work in the investigation process in Bucha, before sending the copses to the morgue, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) — Ukrainian authorities are poring over the grisly aftermath of alleged Russian atrocities around Kyiv, as both sides prepare for an all-out push by Moscow’s forces to seize Ukraine’s industrial east.

Western governments prepared to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine on Wednesday. That comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly accused the world of failing to end Moscow’s invasion of his country and what he said was a campaign of murders, rapes and wanton destruction by Russian forces.

n scarred and silent streets of ruined towns around Ukraine’s capital that Russian recently troops left, investigators collected evidence documenting what appeared to be widespread killings of civilians.