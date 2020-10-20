WORLD

UK’s Johnson Imposes Tough Virus Restrictions On Manchester

(AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is imposing strict coronavirus restrictions on England’s second-largest city, after talks with officials in Greater Manchester failed to reach an agreement on financial support for people whose livelihoods will be hit by the new measures.

Johnson, who has been struggling to impose his plan for localized restrictions on restive regions, said he “bitterly” regrets ordering measures that would damage businesses. But he stressed that not acting would put lives and the healthcare system in Manchester at risk.

Johnson’s government has adopted a three-tier system for England, with areas classed as medium, high or very high virus risk.

