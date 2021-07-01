UK’s Johnson To Map Out Post-Lockdown Life In Coming Days

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Nissan plant in Sunderland, England, Thursday July 1, 2021. Johnson said unspecified “extra precautions” will be needed in coming weeks even as he voiced confidence Thursday that the remaining restrictions on social contact in England will be lifted on July 19. During a visit to the Nissan car plant in the north England city of Sunderland, Johnson said he is planning to reveal details of what the end of lockdown restrictions will look like in the coming days. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says unspecified “extra precautions” to contain the spread of the pandemic will be needed in coming weeks, even as he voiced confidence Thursday that the remaining restrictions on social contact in England can be lifted as planned on July 19.

Infections in the U.K. have risen sharply in recent weeks, with government figures showing another 27,989 new cases across the U.K. on Thursday. That’s the highest level since the end of January. Johnson said Thursday he is hopeful life will get back “as close to it was before COVID,” given the evidence showing vaccines are reducing deaths despite rising infections involving the more contagious delta variant of the virus.