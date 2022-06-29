UN: 10-Thousand Civilian Casualties In Ukraine, Toll Likely “Considerably Higher”

Workers clear debris at a shopping center that was damaged in a Russian rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The United Nations says there’s been a documented ten-thousand civilian causalities since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The UN warned the number is most likely “considerably higher.” It went on to say it has documented violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, including war crimes.

The UN also expressed concerns “about the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance” of representatives of local authorities, journalists, civil society activists and other civilians.