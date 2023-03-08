WORLD

UN: Afghanistan Is World’s Most Repressive Country For Women

An Afghan woman weaves a carpet at a traditional carpet factory in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 6, 2023. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, women have been deprived of many of their basic rights. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

(AP) — The United Nations says that since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls.

The U.N. mission to Kabul said in a statement released Wednesday that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.

Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the U.N. secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan, says — speaking of the harsh Taliban measures against women — that it’s “”been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere.”

