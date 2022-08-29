UN Agency To Inspect Ukraine Nuclear Plant in Urgent Mission

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bush fires outside of the main power plant facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Monday Aug. 29, 2022. A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday started its journey to the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited mission to inspect crucial safety systems that the world hopes will help avoid a catastrophe. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant which has been at the heart of fighting in Ukraine. The world hopes this long-awaited trip will help avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

The trip is to a country where the world’s worst nuclear accident, at Chernobyl in 1986, sent radiation across the region, shocked the world and intensified a global push away from nuclear energy. The stakes of the U.N. mission are high because of fighting at and near the plant, and because the plant is occupied by the Russian military.

Elsewhere, new fighting was reported in southern Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces attacking a Russian-occupied city and neighboring regions.