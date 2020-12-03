UN And World Leaders Meet To Forge Path To End Pandemic

(AP) – The U.N. General Assembly president has opened the world body’s first special session on COVID-19 by calling it a historic and overdue moment of reckoning to forge a path to end the pandemic.

Volkan Bozkir said Thursday it must ensure people everywhere have access to vaccines and mobilize financial resources for economic recovery. He said the world is looking to the U.N. for leadership and action “to address the greatest challenge our world is facing today.”

Over 140 world leaders and ministers are scheduled to speak during the session that began with a silent tribute for the 1.5 million COVID-19 victims.