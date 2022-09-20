UN Experts: Rights Abuses Continue In Maduro’s Venezuela

FILE - Venezuela's National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) headquarters, known as El Helicoide, stands in front of La Cota 905 neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 12, 2022. Independent experts working with the U.N.’s top human rights body said in a report released on Sept. 20 that Venezuelan authorities have failed to hold to account state-backed perpetrators of violations including arbitrary executions, sexual violence and torture of civilians, warning that abuses continue by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and military counterintelligence service (DGCIM). (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

(AP) — Independent experts working with the U.N.’s human rights body say Venezuelan authorities have failed to hold to account state-backed perpetrators of violations including arbitrary executions, sexual violence and torture of civilians. They warn that abuses by intelligence and counterintelligence services are continuing.

The third report from the fact-finding mission on Venezuela, commissioned by the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, adds new detail on a string of rights violations — including possible crimes against humanity — under President Nicolas Maduro’s government that the experts first brought to light two years ago.