UN, G7 Decry Russian Attack On Ukraine As Possible War Crime

A firefighter looks at a part of a wall falling from the residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people.

The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attack could amount to war crimes. The strikes in the capital and 12 other regions Monday caused widespread power outages, and more energy plants took hits on Tuesday. One person was reported killed.

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people.