United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, speaks during a press conference after the U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, speaks during a press conference after the U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The United Nations General Assembly will meet in a rare emergency session today over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The body is expected to vote on a resolution condemning Russia’s actions.

While Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, there are no vetoes in the General Assembly. It’s the 11th time a special session like this has been called since 1950.