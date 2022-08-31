UN Inspectors Head To Ukraine Nuclear Plant In War Zone

A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The U.N. nuclear watchdog team set off on an urgent mission to safeguard the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine, a long-awaited trip the world hopes will help avoid a radioactive catastrophe. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe.

Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown.

The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.