Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as people cannot bury their dead because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(New York, NY) — More than three dozen kids are among the civilians who have died so far in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The UN released those numbers while saying the total number of civilian deaths is around 550. Around 960 more have been injured. As has been repeated before, the UN noted the numbers are likely “considerably higher.”