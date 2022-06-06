WORLD

UN Nuclear Watchdog Urges Iran To Comply With Monitoring

jsalinasBy 9 views
0

(AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has urged Iran to cooperate with his inspectors amid a standoff over its atomic program and a threat by Western nations to censure Tehran over its noncooperation.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters Monday in Vienna that “we have not been able to get the results we were expecting.” The meeting comes at a tense time for the future of the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran has limited the IAEA’s monitoring activities for more than a year, and has failed to provide what Grossi called “credible information” about nuclear material at three of Iran’s sites.

 

Migrant Caravan Sets Out In Southern Mexico

Previous article

Mexican President Confirms He’ll Skip Summit Of The Americas

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD