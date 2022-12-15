UN Peacekeeper Killed After Attack In Southern Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers stand behind a damaged UN peacekeeper vehicle at the scene where a UN peacekeeper convoy came under gunfire in the Al-Aqbiya village, south Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Lebanese soldiers stand behind a damaged UN peacekeeper vehicle at the scene where a UN peacekeeper convoy came under gunfire in the Al-Aqbiya village, south Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

(AP) — An Irish U.N. peacekeeper has been killed and several others were wounded when unidentified attackers fired at a convoy in southern Lebanon.

The Irish Defense Forces’ statement on Thursday said a pair of armored vehicles carrying eight Irish UNIFIL peacekeeping troops was shot at on Wednesday night from the town of Al-Aqbiya. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Teneti said the peacekeeping body is coordinating with Lebanese armed forces and have “launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened.”

Teneti said further details are “sparse and conflicting.” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed his condolences in a statement.