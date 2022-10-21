UN Ready To Vote On Sanctions Against Haitian Gang Leader

(AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. It would also impose sanctions on powerful gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, whose gang has blocked a key fuel terminal leading to severe shortages. The U.S. and Mexico had delayed a vote on their resolution from Wednesday and made several revisions in hopes of gaining more support from the 15 council members. The final text eliminates references to the Haitian prime minister’s call for an international military force”a specialized armed force” to tackle the violence. This issue will be the subject of a second resolution.